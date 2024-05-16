Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 272,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 942,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $708.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.