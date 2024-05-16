Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

