Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

MAIN opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

