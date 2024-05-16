Manuel Chinea Sells 12,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Popular by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.