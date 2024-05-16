Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) CEO Purchases $10,812.20 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) CEO Edwin A. Miller purchased 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 86,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,832. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

