MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.1%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 33,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 109,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

