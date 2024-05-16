Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,055,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 601,672 shares.The stock last traded at $119.00 and had previously closed at $116.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.