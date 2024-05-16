Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $458.87. 2,411,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,255. The firm has a market cap of $426.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

