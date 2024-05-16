Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after acquiring an additional 845,368 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

