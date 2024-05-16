McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $451,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 289,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.51. 2,326,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

