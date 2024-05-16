MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 60,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,568. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.