Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Lifted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 8.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $245,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 992,813 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,878 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,607,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 2,433,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

