Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -8.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

