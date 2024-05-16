Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $472.85 and last traded at $476.88. 5,959,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,745,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,530 shares of company stock valued at $506,099,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

