Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,529.98

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,529.98 and last traded at $1,529.98, with a volume of 30577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,519.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,204.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

