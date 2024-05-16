Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.