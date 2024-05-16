Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $1,476,120.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

