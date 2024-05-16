Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.25 and last traded at $129.17. Approximately 3,447,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,595,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

The firm has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,156,253 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

