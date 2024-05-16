MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.44. 232,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,700,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

MMTec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Articles

