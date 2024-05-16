monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.40. 1,872,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,094. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,233.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.62. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in monday.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

