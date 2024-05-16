Mondi’s (MNDI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,700 ($21.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.11).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.08) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,631.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,326.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £279 ($350.41). In other news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,023.36). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £279 ($350.41). Insiders acquired 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,768,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

