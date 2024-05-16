MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.5 %

MSM opened at $93.30 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.