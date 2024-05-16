MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading 2.7% Higher

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $502.00 and last traded at $501.64. 140,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 578,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.46.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.75 and a 200-day moving average of $535.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

