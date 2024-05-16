Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.82. 1,184,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,102,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
