Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.82. 1,184,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,102,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

