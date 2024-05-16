Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.82. 1,184,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,102,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

