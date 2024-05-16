Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Purchases C$322,500.00 in Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,445. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.12.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.2698892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.