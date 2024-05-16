Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $4,937,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.