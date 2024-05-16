Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 236,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,917,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 613.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 71.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

