Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $618.29 and last traded at $616.05. 699,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,293,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.76 and a 200-day moving average of $539.39. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.