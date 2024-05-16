NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.09.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NICE stock traded down $29.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.60. 2,725,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,514. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.