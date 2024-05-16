NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27. 20,778,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,363,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NIO Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

