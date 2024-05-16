NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.80.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.48.

NIO Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 40,866,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,569,156. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

