NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 6.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $190,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $273.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.