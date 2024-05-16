Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Up 4.8%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 137,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 532,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

