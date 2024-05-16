ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,588. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ON by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 106.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

