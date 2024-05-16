One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $4.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

