OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in OPENLANE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 399,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPENLANE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OPENLANE by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in OPENLANE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 519,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

