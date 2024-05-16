OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OPRX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 250,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,660. The company has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.05. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $4,323,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

