Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
OFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.
