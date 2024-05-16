Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OFIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 444,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.