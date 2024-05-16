Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $91,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

