Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Argus

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.71.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.27 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

