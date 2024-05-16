Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,614. The stock has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

