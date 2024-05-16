Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.