Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.
About Oxford Lane Capital
