PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PACS Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:PACS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,826. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

