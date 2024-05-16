PaLM AI (PALM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $73.69 million and $2.11 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.95301638 USD and is up 16.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,072,399.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

