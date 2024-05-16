Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.83 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

