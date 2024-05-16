Pediatrix Medical Group’s (MD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of MD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $655.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 181,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

