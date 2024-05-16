Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $5.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

