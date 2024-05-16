Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.16. 137,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,031,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.