Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $491.00

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 491 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 490.56 ($6.16), with a volume of 567727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.15).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 473.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,810.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,783.50). 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.